Bertha Mae Cooley sadly departed this life on Thursday, August 10, 2017 at Calvert Memorial Hospital, surrounded by family.

She was born on November 10, 1929. She was educated in the Raleigh, NC public school system. She migrated to Lexington Park, MD in 1954. She was employed by the St. Mary’s County Board of Education for nearly 20 years until her retirement.

Bertha was a devoted mother, grandmother, and a loving friend. She had a special presence about her that will truly be missed. To know Bertha was to love her.

Bertha was a devoted Catholic. She was a member of the Immaculate Heart of Mary, Catholic Church, where she served in many capacities, such as, a choir member, greeter, and she volunteered for the kitchen staff to cater various events at church and the county fair, until her health began to fail.

During her past time, she enjoyed working word search puzzles, fishing, gardening, bowling, traveling, and watching the Orioles.

Bertha maintained a close relationship with her cousin Mary. Having migrated from Raleigh, NC together; Bertha to Lexington Park and Mary to Philadelphia, PA. They enjoyed their annual trips visiting each other and together visiting the relatives and friends they left behind in Raleigh. Once their health prevented them from traveling, they maintained weekly telephone calls until Bertha’s passing.

Bertha’s final trip was to Ft Lauderdale, FL this past June to see her granddaughter graduate from Keiser University. Despite her illness, she was determined to make that trip.

Bertha leaves to mourn her passing her devoted children, Gloria and John (Jay); two grandchildren, Lessiena and Terrell; a daughter-in-law, LaDonna; an honorary son-in-law, Ricky Spriggs; a dedicated cousin, Mary Fairy; other relatives, and many friends. Preceding her in death was her mother, Ella Malachi.

Family will receive friends on Wednesday, August 16, 2017 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m., with prayers recited by Father Marco Schad at 7:00 p.m., at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 22375 Three Notch Road, Lexington Park, MD 20653. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, August 17, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Cemetery. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers will be Duane Cooper, DeLante Edwards, Jasper Jacks, John Jacks, Charlie Nesmith and Jerry West Jr.