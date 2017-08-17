Lexington Park Man Arrested for Resisting Arrest At County Jail

On Friday, August 4, 2017, Deputy P. Henry, of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the St. Mary’s County Adult Detention Center for a report that an individual was present there for whom an active warrant was issued. The warrant had been confirmed through St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office headquarters.
Police made contact with Deuan Manuel Herndon, 31 of Lexington Park and advised him they were in possession of a warrant for his arrest, upon hearing this, Herndon questioned why there was a warrant and ran towards the exit to the detention center exiting the building. Commands were given for Herndon to stop and he initially failed to do so.
Cpl. Kerby was in the area and intercepted Herndon with his tazer drawn, after being confronted with the tazer, Herndon responded to commands and was placed into custody.
Herndon was searched and an amount of marijuana, less than 10 grams was found in his possession for which he was issued a civil citation.
Herndon was also charged with resisting arrest.
Yeah, take off running, good decision. That always gives the impression of innocence. Looks like the warrant was for very minor offences but now he has to answer for additional charges. Add to it that he knowingly entered a correctional facility with an illegal substance and he does not sound very bright. Before I get jumped on for “it was just a little weed” I feel he would have gotten a charge if he walked in with a flask full of whisky too so I have no sympathy for his poor choices. While I believe weed should be legal I also believe it should be treated like alcohol, must be 21 to use, no using it or possessing it in certain public places, and no driving under the influence.