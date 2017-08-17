Man Arrested for Sexually Abusing a 7-Year-Old Girl

On August 13, 2017, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office received information pertaining to a possible sex offense involving a seven-year-old female.

An initial investigation was conducted by St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office patrol deputies and based on the allegations, the investigation was continued by the Criminal Investigations Division. With assistance from Child Protective Services, the investigation revealed, Mark Anthony Wathen, 51 years old of no fixed address, performed a sex act on the juvenile female.

Wathen was located in Charles County, and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center without incident.

He was charged via an arrest warrant with the following criminal violations:

Sex Abuse of a Minor

Sex Offense Second Degree

Third Degree Sex Offense

Fourth Degree Sex Offense-Sex Contact

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Mellissa Hulse at 301-475-4200, ext. *1996 or by email, Melissa.Hulse@stmarysmd.com.







