Maryland State Police Arrests and DUI Report for Prince Frederick 8/17/2017

Possession of Heroin: On 7/24/17 at 4:27 pm, Trooper First Class Costello stopped a vehicle on Dares Beach Rd. near Fairground Rd. for traffic violations. Several possible drug indicators were noted. Susan Furr, 30 of Prince Frederick was found to be in possession of heroin. Furr was arrested and incarcerated at the Calvert County Detention Center.

Disorderly Conduct: On 7/25/17 at 6:28 pm, Trooper First Class Costello responded to the Calvert Village Shopping Center in Prince Frederick for a reported disorderly subject. Frederick E. Donahue, 56 of Emmitsburg was located and appeared to be intoxicated. While speaking with Donahue, he continually shouted profanity causing a public disturbance. Donahue was arrested and incarcerated at the Calvert County Detention Center.

Concealed Weapon: On 7/31/17 at 12:06 am, Trooper Backus stopped a vehicle for traffic violations on Rt. 4 north of Industry Lane in Prince Frederick. During the search incident to the arrest a metal baton was located in the vehicle. Justin L. Pagliocchini, 28 of Prince Frederick was arrested and incarcerated at the Calvert County Detention Center.

Destruction of Property: On 8/2/17 at 12:27 pm, Trooper First Class McCombs responded to the 2000 block of Timberlake Drive in Owings for a reported destruction of property. The victim reported the gate lock/handle and four trespassing signs had been removed from the swimming pool area of the home. A K-9 scan of the area was conducted. Investigation continues.

Possession With Intent to Distribute: On 8/10/17 at 12:48 pm, Trooper First Class Costello stopped a vehicle on Armory Rd. in Prince Frederick for traffic violations. The distinct odor of marijuana was emitting from inside the vehicle. A probable cause search was conducted and a large amount of marijuana was located. Michael W. Thomas, 18 of Prince Frederick was arrested for possession with the intent to distribute the marijuana. He was incarcerated at the Calvert County Detention Center.

DUI & Possession of Methadone & Oxycodone: On 8/10/17 at 11:05 pm, Trooper Stull stopped a vehicle on Rt. 4 south of Rt. 402 in Prince Frederick for traffic violations. The driver, Kenneth S. Moss, 38 of Laurel was found to be driving under the influence of alcohol. A passenger, Craig M. Carter, 45 of Laurel was found to be in possession of Methadone and Oxycodone pills. He was arrested and incarcerated at the Calvert County Detention Center.