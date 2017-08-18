Join the Maryland Lottery at the Maryland State Fair

Lottery Booth located in the lobby of the Exhibition Hall

Friday, Aug. 25 – Monday, Sept. 4

Monday – Friday Noon – 10 p.m.

Saturday & Sunday 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Labor Day 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Enjoy the “11 Best Days of Summer” at the Maryland State Fair in Timonium. Stop by the Lottery booth to play all your favorite games, including the Ravens and Yahtzee scratch-offs! Plus, give the Lottery prize wheel a spin to win other cool giveaways.

PURPLE FRIDAY WITH THE LOTTERY, 98 ROCK AND RAVENS

(NEAR FARM & GARDEN BUILDING)

Friday, Aug. 25

3 p.m. – 7 p.m. 98 Rock live broadcast from the fairgrounds with Kirk & Marianne

98 Rock live broadcast from the fairgrounds with Kirk & Marianne 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Appearance by Ravens alum Jarret Johnson, with Poe and cheerleaders. Enter for chance to win Ravens pre-season tickets for 8/26 game

Appearance by Ravens alum Jarret Johnson, with Poe and cheerleaders. Enter for chance to win Ravens pre-season tickets for 8/26 game 7:30 p.m. Ravens pre-season ticket winners announced

Ravens pre-season ticket winners announced 7:56 p.m. Live Lottery Pick 3 and Pick 4drawings

MARYLAND LOTTERY DAY & $100,000 STATE FAIR GIVEAWAY

Saturday, Sept. 2

Lottery Booth in the Exhibition Hall

10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Enter for chance to participate in the $100,000 State Fair Giveaway (LINK TO OTHER BLOG POST OR RULES) event.

Caroline Carport Free Stage

6 p.m. – 8 p.m. $100,000 State Fair Giveaway Event with live music by Junkyard Saints. Enter for chance to win scratch-offs.