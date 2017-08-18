Wanted Man Charged With Attempted Escape And Assault On Trooper In Prince George’s Co.

A wanted man who dragged a state trooper attempting to arrest him earlier today is now being charged with additional crimes after he assaulted and bit the trooper transporting him to the detention center this evening in Prince George’s County.

The accused is identified as Vincente A. Kyle, 34, of Landover, Md. He is charged with multiple counts of second degree assault on a police officer, attempted escape from a law enforcement officer while in custody, reckless endangerment and malicious destruction of property. He has been transported to the Prince George’s County Detention Center where he will await an initial appearance before a court commissioner.

<!–Ads6–Shortly before 11:30 a.m. today, troopers were working an extra-duty assignment at the Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration office in the 10000-block of Central Avenue, Largo, Md., when they learned of a man, later identified as Kyle, who was in that location and was wanted on a warrant for failure to appear. Troopers approached and attempted to arrest Kyle, but he resisted arrest and fled outside to his car.

Kyle entered his car and began to flee. A trooper grabbed the car door and was dragged a short distance through the parking lot until Kyle struck another vehicle and fled on foot. Troopers pursued and took him into custody in a wooded area a short distance away. The trooper who was dragged was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Just after 7:00 p.m. today, a trooper was transporting Kyle from the Forestville Barrack to the detention center in Upper Marlboro. In the area of Rt. 4 and Ritchie Marlboro Road, Kyle attempted to escape from the patrol car. The trooper immediately acted to prevent his escape and a struggle ensued, during which Kyle bit the trooper and damaged equipment in the patrol car. The trooper called for assistance and backup troopers responded. Kyle did not escape custody and was ultimately transported to the detention center. The trooper who was bitten has gone to an area hospital for treatment.