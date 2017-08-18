Deputies in Charles County Recover Stolen Car and Other Items

On August 15, 2017, officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 8200 block of Melody Acres Drive, in Welcome for the report of a stolen Toyota Tacoma.

While on the scene, officers observed an abandoned black Chevy Impala with the keys in the ignition. A check of the registration plates revealed the Impala had been reported stolen from Linden Lane. Officers found numerous items in the car, which had been reported stolen as well.

The Toyota was later recovered abandoned in a ditch on Maryland Point Road in Nanjemoy.

Investigators linked both vehicles to a series of thefts from unlocked cars on St. Mary’s Avenue, Coventry Court, Newcastle Court, and Graymar Lane.

Anyone with information about these thefts is asked to call Pfc. S. Miller at (301) 932-2222 or email millers@ccso.us. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS, texting CHARLES + the tip to CRIMES (274637) or submitting tips online at tipsubmit.com.