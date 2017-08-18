St. Charles Towne Center Announces Openings of Nana’s Rotisserie Chicken & Seafood, Love Culture and Furniture Hub

New additions offer delicious dining and stylish trends for savvy shoppers!

Simon, a global leader in premier shopping, dining and entertainment destinations, announced today three new additions to St. Charles Towne Center Nana’s Rotisserie Chicken & Seafood is slated to open at the center in August, just in time for back to school meals! Love Culture and Furniture Hub also opened at the center earlier this summer.

“We strive to bring the best shopping experience for our Charles County residents,” said Todd Putt, director of marketing and business development for St. Charles Towne Center. “Busy shoppers can look forward to grabbing a bite to eat at Nana’s Rotisserie Chicken & Seafood and catch the latest styles in clothing and home décor.”

Nana’s Rotisserie Chicken & Seafood strives to provide fresh, delicious and health-conscious food. The homemade recipes, friendly employees and exceptional service create an environment where families can enjoy a meal together. With over 50 years of combined experience in culinary arts, Nana’s Rotisserie Chicken & Seafood values patrons’ satisfaction and trains their employees to provide exceptional customer service. Located on the upper level in the food court, the restaurant provides an exciting and creative food selection, fused with flavors full of modern and traditional Latin, Caribbean and American cooking styles—all at a reasonable price.

Located on the upper level between Macy’s and Dick’s Sporting Goods, Love Culture features stylish clothing, shoes, jewelry and accessories for women. Furniture Hub offers top brands, distinct styles and the latest additions for every room in any home. Guests can visit the new Furniture Hub on the upper level by Sears.