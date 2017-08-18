Help Win $25,000 to Expand Anti-Bullying Program for Teen Girls

VOTE Today to build confidence, compassion, and courage in our Youth

The Dream Queen Foundation’s signature teen girl program Gals Lead is helping Southern Maryland combat bullying by providing female middle and high school students a safe place to share, get to know themselves, celebrate successes, overcome obstacles, learn from role models, pursue their dreams and ultimately, embrace their value and worth. State Farm has named the Foundation as one of 200 finalists competing for a $25,000 grant to expand its program beyond Great Mills High School to other local area middle and high schools.

Bullying is an age-old problem. Bullying – defined by stopybullying.gov as unwanted, aggressive behavior among school-aged children that involves a real, or perceived power imbalance – includes three types of abuse – emotional, verbal and physical. It is typically repeated over time and research indicates bullying can lower childrens’ self confidence, influence grades, affect mental and physical health and at its worst, lead to suicide, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Bullying is more prevalent in middle and secondary schools because of access and availability to online chat rooms, social media, Internet access and cell phones.

Arguably, bullying has become a national epidemic. In Maryland alone, 54,823 high schoolers (13.8 percent) were electronically bullied, while 54,219 (17.7 percent) were bullied on school property over a period of 12 months, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Maryland High School Youth Risk Behavior Study in 2015. Of those, the majority 27,804 (17.2 percent) and 27,551 (19.8 percent) were females. Middle school is worse. The Maryland Middle School Youth Risk Behavior Study 2015 , reports 26,875 (19.7 percent) of students were electronically bullied and 26,526 (40.9% percent) were bullied on school property. Over 13,000 (26.3 and 46.3 percent ) respectively were females.

To vote for this cause visit www.GalsLead.org or www.NeighborhoodAssist.com/entry/1997211

ABOUT THE DREAM QUEEN FOUNDATION

The mission of The Dream Queen Foundation, a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, is to offer a safe space where women and teen girls can come together to support one another and celebrate their dreams. We envision a world where all women and girls have the knowledge and support they need to step into positions of leadership and bring their whole selves to impacting the world, making it a more positive, peaceful, and joyful place to live.

The Dream Queen Foundation offers networking, retreats, conferences, club programs, and workshops to help women and teen girls align careers with passion & purpose, embrace authenticity & transparency in positions of power & influence, and replace greed & corruption with heart & soul.

Our Signature Teen Girl Program, Gals Lead, teaches teenage girls the responsibility and the role of leadership, helps them develop a life-long love for learning, and ultimately equips them to transform the 7 Cultural Spheres of Influence that define our world today: Government, Business, Education, Religion, Family, Media, & Arts/Entertainment.