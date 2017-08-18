Waldorf Native Helps Keep One of the Navy’s Newest, Most Advanced Aircraft Flying

A 2003 Thomas Stone High School graduate and Waldorf, Maryland native is serving with a U.S. Navy electronic attack squadron that flies one of the Navy’s newest and most technologically-advanced aircraft, the EA-18G Growler.

Petty Officer 2nd Class Diane Sandoval is a legalman with the Commander, Electronic Attack Wing, U.S. Pacific Fleet, the command supporting 14 Navy electronic attack squadrons based in Whidbey Island, Washington.

As a legalman, Sandoval is responsible for military justice matters for the sailors at the command and the tenant commands.

“I love eveything about my job,” said Sandoval. “I like being able to help the people with their legal cases they may be facing. It’s an honor to be able to help them and their families.”

Taking off from and landing on Navy aircraft carriers, as well as supporting expeditionary land-based operations around the world, Growler crewmembers engage in electronic warfare, one of the most important components of modern air combat, according to Navy sources.

The EA-18G Growler is the fourth major variant of the F/A-18 family of aircraft that combines the proven F/A-18F Super Hornet platform with a sophisticated electronic warfare suite, complete with advanced receivers, jamming pods and satellite communications. The electronic warfare mission involves jamming enemy radar and communications systems to render air defenses ineffective.

“This command is such a great atmosphere,” said Sandoval. “Everyone is very friendly and there is really great camaraderie. It is a great team to be a part of.”

As a member of one of the Navy’s squadrons with the newest aircraft platforms, Sandoval and other CVWP sailors are proud to be part of a warfighting team that readily defends America at all times.

“We’re in the warfighting business, and we’re here to win,” said Capt. Tabb Stringer, Commodore of Commander, Electronic Attack Wing, U.S. Pacific Fleet. “We operate the most advanced and capable electronic attack aircraft in the world and our sailors are the most highly trained, innovative, and critical thinking teammates I have ever worked with.”

Sailors’ jobs are highly varied at CVWP, according to Navy officials. Jobs include everything from maintaining airframes and engines, to processing paperwork, handling weaponry, and flying the aircraft.

Serving in the Navy, Sandoval is learning about being a more responsible leader, sailor and citizen through handling numerous responsibilities.

“Serving in the Navy means being a part of an organization that has an effect globally while having the opportunity to make my family proud,” added Sandoval.