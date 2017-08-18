Babysitter in Prince Frederick Charged with Neglect of a Minor and Reckless Endangerment

On Tuesday, August 15, 2017, at approximately 3:45 p.m., Trooper First Class McCombs and Trooper First Class Casarella from the Maryland State Police Prince Frederick Barrack responded to Patuxent Reach Road, in Prince Frederick, for a report of a disorderly subject.

Upon arrival, TFC McCombs contacted a male who advised the neighbor, who was identified as Cinthia Sue Yankovich, 47, of Prince Frederick, had become disorderly after learning he was taking care of a 4-year-old girl that was originally left in her care.

Yankovich was the original care taker of the child since approximately 10:15 a.m., that morning. The male witness was contacted via telephone by the child’s mother, because she was unable to get in contact with Yankovich and wanted her daughters welfare checked. The male witness advised he went to the neighbor’s home and went inside the residence but could not locate the child and the house was empty. He then went onto the back porch and observed the 4-year-old girl walking by the edge of the pool, unattended, he advised the gate leading from the porch to the pool was open. The pool was an in ground at 5 1/2 to 6 feet at the deep end and 3 to 4 feet at its shallowest point and uncovered without a barrier. The pool was deeper than the child is tall, thus greatly increasing the chance of the child drowning, if she fell in. The male witness advised he was taking care of the child for approximately 30 minutes prior to contacting Yankovich. He told police, he walked through the house and called for Yankovich by her first name, “Cinthia”, with no answer. Police spoke to Yankovich, and detected a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from her breath. Yankovich advised she was in her room with “Dave” while the child was playing in the hallway. Yankovich advised the male neighbor then came and took the child, bringing her to his house. Yanovich told police, that she drinks everyday to relieve the body pain.

At 4:40 p.m., Yankovich was placed in custody and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where she was charged with neglect of a minor and reckless endangerment.

