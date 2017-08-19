Back-to-School Community Fiesta Draws Large Crowd
On Saturday, Aug. 5, Commissioner Vice President Amanda M. Stewart, M.Ed. (District 3) held her third annual Back-To-School Community Fiesta. The event had the highest attendance of the event’s history with more than 770 participants. At the event, local students had the opportunity to kick off the school year with fun and learning.
A special thank you to all the sponsors, community partners, businesses, non-profit organizations, partnering agencies, and Mattawoman Middle School for your participation and assistance in making this event successful.
More photos from the event can be seen HERE.
