On Tuesday, August 15, 2017, at approximately 10:45 p.m., The male and female seen in the video below entered the ABC Liquor Store in California.

The male stayed the front counter of the store and asked the clerk for prices of high end liquors located behind the counter to distract him, while the female took a 1.75 liter bottle of vodka and placed it in her handbag.

If you know who the shoplifters are, leave a comment below, and the information will be forwarded to the proper authorities.