Police in Charles County Identify Suspects in Multiple Thefts from Autos

August 19, 2017
Kemonte Fleet, 18, of La Plata

Recently, a large number of thefts from motor vehicles occurred in the LaPlata area.

A joint investigation between the La Plata Police Department and the CCSO resulted in the arrests of several suspects. Search and seizure warrants were served, and evidence linking the suspects to the crimes was recovered.

Kemonte Fleet, 18, of La Plata, and two juvenile males were arrested and charged with multiple counts of theft.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with additional information should contact Sgt. G. Draheim at (301) 609-6451.

4 Responses to Police in Charles County Identify Suspects in Multiple Thefts from Autos

  1. Ben Matlock on August 19, 2017 at 9:18 am

    Turds. Too much trouble to go out and get a job they have to steal. Too bad they didn’t break into a house where a homeowner was waiting with 12 gauge. These turds will be a drain on society for years. Congratulations parent(s), you did a great job!!

  2. Anonymous on August 19, 2017 at 9:28 am

    Lemon tea? Really? Morons

  3. LaShawn Williams on August 19, 2017 at 12:01 pm

    He a good boy.

  4. Anonymous on August 19, 2017 at 12:43 pm

    I’m so shocked..

