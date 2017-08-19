Police in Charles County Identify Suspects in Multiple Thefts from Autos

Recently, a large number of thefts from motor vehicles occurred in the LaPlata area.

A joint investigation between the La Plata Police Department and the CCSO resulted in the arrests of several suspects. Search and seizure warrants were served, and evidence linking the suspects to the crimes was recovered.

Kemonte Fleet, 18, of La Plata, and two juvenile males were arrested and charged with multiple counts of theft.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with additional information should contact Sgt. G. Draheim at (301) 609-6451.

