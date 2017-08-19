Police Arrest Man For Murder of Three Children in Clinton

Homicide Unit detectives from the Prince George’s County Police Department arrested and charged a suspect for the murder of three young girls at a home in Clinton on Friday, August 18, 2017.

The suspect is 25-year-old Antonio Williams of the 6400 block of Brooke Jane Drive, on Clinton . He’s charged in connection with the deaths of his sister, six-year-old Nadira Withers of Brooke Jane Drive, as well as nine-year-old Ariana Decree and six-year-old Ajayah Decree. The Decree sisters are from Palm Street in Newark, New Jersey. They are the daughters of the suspect’s mother’s cousin.

On August 18,2017, at about 7:35 am, patrol officers were called to a house in the 6400 block of Brooke Jane Drive. Withers’ mother had just returned home from work and discovered the victims. The victims were suffering from stab wounds and pronounced dead on the scene.

The preliminary investigation reveals Williams had sole care and custody of the children at the home overnight into Friday. He has confessed to killing the victims.

Detectives are working to establish a motive in this case.

Williams is charged with three counts of first and second degree murder and related charges.

He is in custody of the Department of Corrections on a no-bond status.

