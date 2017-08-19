Three Lucky Winners Take Home $10,000 Prizes

Retailers in Anne Arundel, Prince George’s counties sell winning scratch-offs

Three lucky players visited the Maryland Lottery’s Baltimore headquarters office in the past week to claim $10,000 scratch-off prizes:

A Suitland man was a $10,000 winner on the $10 Super Crossword ticket, claiming his prize on Aug. 14. The Prince George’s County resident bought the lucky ticket at Best One Convenience, located at 4523 Silver Hill Road in Suitland. The Super Crossword game launched in December, and two of its $100,000 top prizes remain unclaimed, along with 10 more $10,000 prizes and thousands of additional prizes ranging from $10 to $1,000.

Another Prince George’s County retailer sold a $10,000-winning 100X The Cash ticket. A North Carolina resident claimed the prize on the lucky $20 scratch-off on Aug. 14 after buying it at the 7-Eleven store located at 401 Manning Road in Accokeek. 100X The Cashlaunched in November 2016 and four of its $1 million top prizes remain unclaimed along with five $50,000 prizes, 27 more $10,000 prizes and thousands of other prizes ranging from $20 to $5,000.

On Aug. 17, a Baltimore City resident visited Lottery headquarters to claim a $10,000 prize on the $10 Super Triple 10s ticket. She purchased the lucky scratch-off in Anne Arundel County at the 7-Eleven store located at 5617 Ritchie Highway in Brooklyn Park. Super Triple 10s launched in June, and three of its $100,000 top prizes are still unclaimed, in addition to 15 more $10,000 prizes and thousands of additional prizes ranging from $10 to $1,000.