Shirley Lee Padgett, 82 of Leonardtown, MD formerly of Clinton, MD passed away on August 18, 2017 in Leonardtown, MD. Born June 25, 1935 in Washington, DC, she was the daughter of the late Doris Gertrude Taylor and William Arthur Taylor.

She was the loving wife of John B. Padgett, Jr of Leonardtown, MD whom she married on July 3, 1953 in Camp Springs, MD.

She is also survived by her children: John Padgett, III (Gayle) of Compton, MD and Tracey Kelly (Robert) of Hollywood, MD, 6 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren, Shirley was preceded in death by her siblings: Edna Pyles, Clay Taylor, William Taylor and Frank Taylor.

Shirley graduated from Surrattsville high school in 1953, she was a Budget Analyst for Prince Georges County Department of Public Works and Transportation retiring June 1, 1995 after 20 years. She moved to St. Mary’s County in 2007 from Clinton, MD, she enjoyed time with family and friends and watching the Washington Nationals.

The family will received friends on Thursday, August 24, 2017 from 10:00AM to 11:00AM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home, Leonardtown, MD, where a Memorial Service will be held at 11:00AM with Bishop William McClean officiating. Interment will take place at a later date.