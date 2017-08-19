Virginia Frances “Ginny” McKay, 94, of Sandy Spring, MD, formerly from Valley Lee, MD and Washington, DC passed away on August 14, 2017 in Sandy Spring, MD. Born on July 9, 1923, in Valley Lee, MD she was the daughter of the late Elizabeth Louise Stone McKay and Bernard Edward McKay. Ginny is survived by her siblings; Louise Zabel of Olney, MD, Joseph McKay of Leonardtown, MD and Niece Mary A. Shepherd (Bob) of Akron, OH, and 8 other nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her siblings; Elizabeth McKay, Benjamin McKay, Bernard McKay, Xavier McKay, and Aloysius McKay. Ginny graduated from St. Mary’s Academy in 1941. She was a secretary for the Federal Government Renegotiation Board in Washington, DC, retiring on March 31, 1979. Ginny enjoyed traveling; as well as spending a lot of time at McKays Beach during the summer time.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, August 22, 2017 from 11:00 AM – 12:000 PM in St. George Catholic Church Valley Lee, MD. Where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:00 PM with Father Paul Nguyen officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.