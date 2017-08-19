John Webster “Reds” Keenan Sr., 91, of Chaptico, MD passed away Friday, August 18, 2017 at MedStar St. Marys Hospital in Leonardtown, MD, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born January 17, 1926 in Maddox, MD to the late George A. Keenan and Gladys C. Farrell Keenan.

In 1944, Reds enlisted in the United States Navy and proudly served his country until his Honorable Discharge in 1947. He served as a Seaman Second Class aboard the U.S.S. Chikaskia. During his service he earned the Victory World War II medal. On March 21, 1953, he married his beloved wife, Mary Helen Morgan, in Prince Frederick, MD. Together they celebrated over 64 wonderful years of marriage. He was a self-employed roofer for over 60 years, he was a meticulous worker who took great pride in his work. He was an avid deer hunter and enjoyed muskrat trapping. He was a beautiful dancer and he and his wife enjoyed dancing in their later years. He was a past member of the Moose Lodge Post 495, Mechanicsville, MD. He was an active member of the VFW Post 10081, American Legion Post 221, and the Disabled Veterans Association.

In addition to his beloved wife, Helen, Reds is also survived by his children: Laura Jene Morgan of Leonardtown, MD, John Keenan Jr. (Roberta Parks) of Stafford, VA, and Nonnie Lee Burroughs (Mark) of Mechanicsville, MD; 11 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren; and many extended family and friends. In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by his daughter, Robin Lynette Morgan, his brother Edmond Keenan, a sister that died at birth, and one great granddaughter.

A Graveside Service will be held Tuesday, August 22, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at Charles Memorial Gardens, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

Serving as pallbearers will be Harvey Quade, Quincy Quade, Jesse Morgan, Trey Carroll, Mark Burroughs, David Morgan, Charlie Keenan, and Randy Hayden.Â Honorary pallbearers will be Buck Quade, Lewis Quade, Jr., Francis Tippett, Nick Keenan.