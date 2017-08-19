Billy Cole, 70, of Mechanicsville, Maryland, passed away on August 16, 2017 at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital, Leonardtown, Maryland. Billy was born on October 1, 1946 to the late Catherine Bushong Cole and the late Herbert Cole in Washington, DC.

Billy worked as a Crane Operator for Operating Engineers Local #77. He enjoyed classic cars, drag racing and showing his ‘70 Chevy pickup. He loved his pets, Maggie, BJ and Teddy.

Billy is survived by his wife of 49 years, Sharyn Patricia McDonald Cole, his daughter, Karen Marie Irvin, his brother, Bruce Cole, his Aunt, Valerie Laing, brothers in law, Bruce McDonald, Mike McDonald, Danny McDonald, Freddy McDonald and Todd Parks; and his step-grandchildren, Rani Irvin Brady and Charisma Irvin Brady and many other relatives and friends. In addition to his parents, Billy is predeceased by his sister, Bonnie Dorman.

Family will receive friends on Wednesday, August 23, 2017 from 2-4PM and 6-8PM at Brinsfield-Echols Funeral Home, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622.

A Funeral Service will be Thursday, August 24, 2017 at 10:30AM at Brinsfield-Echols Funeral Home with interment immediately following at Charles Memorial Gardens, 26235 Point Lookout Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650.