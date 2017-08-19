George Thomas Kenney, 76

George Thomas Kenney, age 76, of Fort Washington, MD, died on August 19, 2017 at Prince George’s General Hospital in Cheverly, MD.

George was a D.C. Firefighter for 33 years and a Member of St. Columba Catholic Church in Oxon Hill, MD. He was a lifelong resident of the D.C. metropolitan area and a Member of the Clinton Elsk Club, the Columbia Moose Lodge, the Oxon Hill Sportsmen’s Club, the Knights of Columbus, the Washington, D.C. Southwest Club, the D.C. Firefighter’s Emerald Society, the Brunswick Eagles, and the Retired Firefighters Association of Washington, D.C.

George was the son of the late Michael Carroll Kenney and the late Charlotte Louise Essig Kenney.

He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Vogelsang Kenney; one son, Timothy George Kenney and his wife Valerie; one daughter, Kris Kenney Caraher and her husband Kai-Leslie; and two brothers, Lawrence Kenney and his wife Sharon and Carroll Kenney and his wife Mary. He is also survived by six grandchildren, Charlotte, Jenna, Caitlin, Justin, Jillian, and Seth.

Funeral Services and Interment will be private.