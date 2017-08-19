Lt.Col. Robert Hilary Laurine, Sr., 87, of White Plains, died on August 17, 2017 in his home surrounded by family.

Bob was born November 29, 1929, in Wolfdale, Pennsylvania, the seventh of seven children born to Joseph and Sophie Michalek Laurine.

Bob grew up in Washington, Pennsylvania, and attended Waynesburg College, receiving a Bachelor’s of Science degree in Education.

Upon graduation from college, Mr. Laurine entered pilot training for the United States Air Force. He proudly served his country from 1953 until his retirement as a Lieutenant Colonel in 1974. For his honorable service, Mr. Laurine was awarded the National Defense Service Medal with Bronze Service Star, Air Force Outstanding Unit Award, Vietnam Service Medal with three Bronze Service Stars, the Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal and the Distinguished Flying Cross.

In 1955, Mr. Laurine married Audrey Smith and together they raised four children.

Surviving are Mr. Laurine’s wife, Audrey Smith Laurine of White Plains, Maryland; three sons, Robert H. Laurine, Jr. (Kelly) of Watkinsville, Georgia, Michael J Laurine (Douglas) of Berwyn Heights, Maryland, Stephen R. Laurine (Janine) of Dunn Loring, Virginia, and a daughter, Nancy A. Laurine of Laurel, Maryland; ten grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Gathering will held on Thursday, August 24, 2017 from 6 PM to 8 PM with Memorial Services a 7 PM at the Raymond Funeral Service, 5635 Washington Avenue, La Plata, Maryland 20646.

Inurnment with Full Military Honors will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.