Owen Walton “Walt” Grimes, 85

Owen Walton “Walt” Grimes, age 85, of Aquasco, MD, died on August 18, 2017 at University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center in La Plata, MD.

Walt was a Tax Assessor with the State of Maryland, retiring after 25 years of service to become a Christian Minister with the Assembly of God Church. He loved all music, especially church hymns. He frequently made visits to different nursing homes to visit his parishioners and the elderly. He enjoyed eating out. He was a loving father, husband, and friend.

Walt was the son of the late Owen Grimes and the late Pearl Wilson Cage Grimes.

In addition to his parents, Walt was preceded in death by his first wife, Sylvia Oliver Grimes; and one son, Stephen D. Grimes.

He is survived by his wife of 11 years, Jean T. Grimes; three daughters, Melody S. Grimes, Megan C. Grimes, and Wendy L. Stivers and her husband Ben; one sister, Lela Walton; and four grandchildren, Buddy, Danielle, Joshua, and Nicki.

Friends received on Wednesday, August 23, 2017 from 10:00am until time of Funeral Service at 12:00pm at Raymond Funeral Chapel, 5635 Washington Avenue, La Plata, MD 20646. Interment to follow at Trinity Memorial Gardens, Waldorf, MD.