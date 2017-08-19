Helen J. Habib, 91

Helen J. Habib of Dunkirk, MD, passed away on Wednesday, August 16, 2017, at the age of 91.

She was born on November 16, 1925, in Helena, AR, to Mary (Zambie) and Hassan Joseph. Helen was the beloved wife of the late Moe P. Habib, who passed away in December, 2003.

Helen worked as a secretary for the U.S.D.A., at Smith-Kline Pharmaceuticals and the Prince George’s School Board. She enjoyed playing bingo, bridge and mahjong. She was very faithful to her church and her Catholic faith.

Helen was the loving mother of Janet Craze (Jeff) and Karen Bohannon (Bill). She was the devoted grandmother of Jenna Shaner (Lindsey), Nicole Ratcliffe (Robert), Julie Beyer (Josh), Tim Bohannon and the late Joey Hatfield. Helen was the sister of the late Raymond, Eugene and Louise Joseph.

Family invites friends to The Covenant Community of Jesus the Good Shepherd Catholic Church, 1601 W. Mt. Harmony Road, Owings, MD 20736, on Monday, August 28 from 5 to 7 pm for a viewing. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at the church on Tuesday, August 29 at 10:30 am. Interment will take place at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery.