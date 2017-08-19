John A. Bubner, 67

John A. Bubner of Dunkirk, MD, passed away on Thursday, August 17, 2017, at the age of 67.

He was born on June 18, 1950, in Garret, PA, to Pansy E. (Hostetler) and Stephen F. Bubner. He was the beloved husband of Debra S. (Page) Bubner. In January, 2017, they celebrated their 46th wedding anniversary.

John was a carpenter foreman for the Washington Hilton for many years and a member of the carpenter union since 1968. He loved to build and fix things and he especially enjoyed working on his antique 1937 Chevy Business Coupe. His favorite times were spent with his family. They brought great joy and he was so proud of them.

He was the beloved husband of Debra and a loving father of John Bubner and Christina Jarboe. He was the devoted grandfather of Haley and David Jarboe and brother of JoAnn Gross, Larry, Ed, Dave and Jim Bubner and the late Brenda.

Memorial contributions may be made in John’s name to the Chesapeake Church Food Pantry, 6201 Solomons Island Road, Huntingtown, MD 20639.

Memorial Services will be held at a later date.