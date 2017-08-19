Rita Irgard Short, 68, of Upper Marlboro, MD passed away at her home on August 16, 2017. Rita was born in Vienna, Austria on July 14, 1949 to the late Earl W. Phillips and Anna Priesinger.

Rita retired from the Prince George’s County School Board as a cafeteria worker. She enjoyed cooking and baking, watching cooking shows, being with her family, and being with her cats.

Rita is survived by her Husband, George G. Carrell, Daughter, Ursula Parker, Sons; Damien K. Carrell, and Lee C. Carrell, Grandchildren; Courtney S. Parker, and Valerie S. Parker, Brother Paul J. Phillips and wife Patty A. Phillips.