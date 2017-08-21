Thomas Elliott “Tom” Gauchat, 68 of Solomons, MD and formerly of California, MD passed away on August 20, 2017 in Solomons, MD. He was born on March 6, 1949 in Fort Belvoir, VA to the late Rosemary Elliott and John Frederick Gauchat.

Tom graduated from Great Mills High Scholl in 1967 and eventually went on to be a Flight Mechanic with Dyncorp. He retired on June 1, 2014 after 35 years of service.

Tom was preceded in death by his first wife, Frances Norris Gauchat in 1999 and his brother, Donald LaMarr. He is survived by his second wife, Lin Gauchat whom he married on May 7, 2005 in Solomons, MD; son, James Michael Gauchat and wife Alison of Staunton, VA; step-children, Christopher Cochran and wife Angela of Solomons, MD, and Sarah Jane Warner and husband Cameron of Arnold, MD; sister, Michelle Zito of Helena, AL; and three grandchildren.

Graveside Services will be held on Thursday, August 24, 2017 at 11 AM in Queen of Peace Cemetery, 38888 Dr. Johnson Rd., Mechanicsville, MD. The family asks for contributions to be made in Tom’s name to Calvert Hospice, P.O. Box 838, Prince Frederick, MD, www.calverthospice.org and / or Solomons Nursing Center, 13325 Dowell Rd., Solomons, MD 20688 and / or Solomons United Methodist Church Building Project, P.O. Box 403, Solomons, MD 20688. Arrangements provided by Rausch Funeral Home, P.A., Lusby, MD.