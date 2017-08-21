St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Seeks Suspects Whereabouts

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office has Identified Toney Martin Thomas in three theft cases.

Mr. Thomas’s method of operation is to target female senior citizens in a commercial establishment, steal their wallet and to go to a nearby store and use the victim’s credit cards before the victim knows they have been stolen. In all three cases, Mr. Thomas went to the California, Maryland Target store located at 45155 First Colony Way to use each victim’s credit cards.

Mr. Thomas has been identified as operating in multiple jurisdictions throughout Maryland and Virginia.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Mr. Thomas is asked to call Dfc. Potter at 301-475-4200, ext. *8037 or by email

David.Potter@stmarysmd.com

