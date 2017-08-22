Lexington Park Man Arrested After Providing False Name During Traffic Stop

On Thursday, July 20, 2017, Deputy First Class D. Potter from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation in the area of Pegg Road and Westbury Blvd in Lexington Park.

The operator, later identified as, Joseph William Smith, 24, of Lexington Park, gave a false name.

Potter was able to determine the defendant’s real identity, and the defendant was placed under arrest and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with providing a false name and issued other traffic violations.

