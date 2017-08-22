Lexington Park Man Arrested After Providing False Name During Traffic Stop

August 22, 2017
Joseph William Smith, 24, of Lexington Park

Joseph William Smith, 24, of Lexington Park

On Thursday, July 20, 2017, Deputy First Class D. Potter from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation in the area of Pegg Road and Westbury Blvd in Lexington Park.

The operator, later identified as, Joseph William Smith, 24, of Lexington Park, gave a false name.

Potter was able to determine the defendant’s real identity, and the defendant was placed under arrest and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with providing a false name and issued other traffic violations.

Joseph William Smith, 24, of Lexington Park

Joseph William Smith, 24, of Lexington Park

This entry was posted on August 22, 2017 at 9:37 am and is filed under All News, County, Law Enforcement, St. Mary's News, Top News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.