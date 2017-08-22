Two Men Charged with Alcohol Violations in Lexington Park

On Wednesday. July 12, 2017, Corporal W. Ray and Corporal T. Snyder of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office were in the area of Shangri-La Drive in Lexington Park when they observed Joseph W. Young, 62, of Lexington Park and James A. Courtney, 59, of no fixed address, consuming alcoholic beverages in a public place.

Courtney was charged on a Uniformed Criminal Citation for Possession of an open alcoholic beverage. When approached, Young became disorderly and was placed under arrest by Snyder and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with Disorderly Conduct/Public Disturbance, and Failure to Obey a Lawful Order.

