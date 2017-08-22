Robbery and Shootings Reported in St. Mary’s County

The following information was provided by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office. No further information is available at this time.

8-18-2017

Robbery – Unknown suspect(s) stole a victim’s wallet in the 22000 block of MacArthur Boulevard in California. Deputy First Class Tirpak is investigating the case. CASE# 43804-17

8-19-2017

Reckless Endangerment – A bullet hole was found in a victim’s residence in the 23000 block of Hollywood Road in Leonardtown. Corporal Knott is investigating the case. CASE# 43909-17

8-20-2017

Reckless Endangerment – Deputies responded to the IHOP on Three Notch Road in Lexington Park for the report of a fight when deputies heard approximately five to six shots nearby believed to have come from the area of FDR Boulevard. No shell casings were located, and Deputy First Class McCuen is continuing the investigation. CASE# 44058-17

Reckless Endangerment – A victim discovered damage to a window frame and a .45 caliber projectile in the victim’s living room floor. Deputy Smith is continuing the investigation. CASE#43985-1

