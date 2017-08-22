Leonardtown Woman Arrested for Stealing Crab Legs from Grocery Store

On Monday, July 17, 2017, Corporal T. Seyfried from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Leonardtown McKay’s Foodland for a reported theft.

The investigation revealed the suspect, Taneesha Shantel Washington, 25, of Leonardtown, had failed to pay for crab legs. She paid for other items, but not the two packages of crab legs. Washington fled the area but was located a short time later and placed under arrest for the Theft Less than $100, as well as for an open District Court Warrant Theft $1000 to Under $10,000.

Washington was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center.

