Missing Person – St. Mary’s County
Bejamin Jamal Washington was last seen on August 21, 2017, at approximately noon, in the 23000 block of Watervale Drive in Leonardtown.
Age: 17
Height: 5’07”
Weight: 130 lbs.
Black Hair
Brown Eyes
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office Duty Officer at 301-475-4041.
