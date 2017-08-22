Chesapeake Beach Man Assaults 88-Year-Old Woman During Home Invasion

On Tuesday, August 15, 2017, at approximately 5:20 pm, Trooper First Class Warrick from the Maryland State Police Prince Frederick Barrack responded 3600 block of 10th Street, in North Beach for a reported theft.

The victim, an 88-year-old female reported answering her door for a man she knew as “Tony”.

Anthony Dale Norris, 30 of Chesapeake Beach, said he was a friend of the victim’s grandson who is also her usual delivery man for Capital Meats. When the victim told Norris she did not wish to make any purchases from him, he forced the door open and shoved the elderly woman and ran up her stairs towards the kitchen, when Norris came back down the stairs he pushed the victim to the ground and fled the area.

When the victim went to her kitchen she noticed her purse was not how she had left it and $236 was missing from her wallet.

The victim positively identified a photo of Anthony D. Norris, 30 of Chesapeake Beach as the man who broke into her residence, assaulted her, and stole her money.

Norris was later arrested the next day and incarcerated at the Calvert County Detention Center.

Norris was charged with

Home Invasion

Burglary

Robbery

Assault

Theft



