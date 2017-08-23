Dangers of Not Replacing Your Oil Tank

Heating oil storage tanks are home equipment that often get forgotten about, and can cause serious damage to the environment and to a homeowner’s wallet if not properly maintained. If you are a homeowner that uses heating oil to warm your home, there is something you can do to protect yourself. The Maryland Department of the Environment recommends replacing your heating oil storage tank after 15 years, and if you do not know how old the tank is – chances are it’s over its life expectancy and replacement now is the best course of action.

“Homeowners can take responsible steps year-round to avoid the accidental release of heating oil. The typical cleanup cost for spills from home heating oil tanks ranges from $10,000 to $50,000 and is seldom covered by homeowner’s insurance.” – Maryland Department of the Environment

Although it’s impossible to know exactly if and when a tank will leak, there are certain factors that make an oil leak more likely and should be addressed immediately. The good news is that many oil tank leaks are preventable and early action can help avoid environmental damage and expensive cleanup costs.

Oil Tank Leak & Safety Checklist: Do any of the following apply to your oil tank?

Is your oil tank over 15 years old or do you not know its age?

Does your tank have rust or wet spots?

Has oil ever come out of your tank during a delivery?

Does your tank have broken or leaning legs?

Are your fill and vent pipes different sizes?

Is your tank missing a working whistle?

Are there other signs of leaks or spills?

Are you worried about your oil tank leaking?

If you answered “yes” to any of the questions above, your oil tank could be at elevated risk of leaking. It’s possible that a quick fix like adding a tank whistle could prevent an oil spill in the future. Or, perhaps it’s time to replace an old oil tank with a double walled oil tank with a 30-year warranty.

Luckily for homeowners, Mid Atlantic Petroleum Distribution (MAPDA) and National Oilheat Research Alliance (NORA) announced they are bring back an oil tank rebate program, for a limited time. The rebate assists homeowners in oil tank replacement with a $250 oil tank rebate . Funds are currently available to replace 800 tanks in the Southern Maryland region. When funds expire the rebate with no longer be offered.

SMO Energy is a premier heating oil provider that is participating in the rebate program. For more information on how you can get a free estimate to replace your heating oil tank and take advantage of the current oil tank replacement rebate, please CLICK HERE If you’ve considered getting rid of your oil tank completely, SMO can help with that too. The bottom line is, no one wants to deal with an oil leak and there are preventive measures you can take today to ensure a costly heating oil cleanup is not in your future.

