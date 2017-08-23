20-Year-Old Waldorf Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash

August 23, 2017

On Tuesday, August 22, 2017, at approximately 9:50 p.m., deputies from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to Billingsley Road and St. Patrick’s Drive intersection, in Waldorf for the report of a motor vehicle accident .

A motorcycle operated by Jonathan Hall, 20 of Waldorf, was traveling westbound on Billingsley when an eastbound vehicle pulled into the cycle’s path. The motorcycle struck the rear passenger side of the vehicle. Hall was ejected and landed several hundred feet away.

Hall was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to an area hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.


