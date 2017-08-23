Powerball Jackpot Rolls to $650 Million, Four Win $50,000 Prizes

Winning tickets sold in Baltimore, Hanover, Mt. Airy, Ocean City

Happy days are here for four Maryland Powerball players! Check your tickets closely because even though no one in Maryland hit the jackpot in the Saturday, Aug. 19 drawing, we had four $50,000 winners and 101,950 winners statewide of prizes of $4 and up.

Meanwhile, players are already lining up at Lottery retailers in hopes of buying the ticket that will win the $650 million jackpot in the Wednesday, Aug. 23 drawing. It is the second largest jackpot in Powerball’s history, and the third largest overall in U.S. history. The cash option is $411.7 million.

A jackpot winner in Wednesday’s drawing who opts to accept the prize as an annuity would receive at least $6.3 million per year for 29 years – after taxes. If the winner took the cash option, the payout would be $272.7 million after state and federal taxes.

The four $50,000 winning tickets in Saturday’s drawing were sold at:

Giant #117 , 6223 Baltimore National Pike, Baltimore;

, 6223 Baltimore National Pike, Baltimore; Maryland Live Casino Gift Shop , 7002 Arundel Mills Road, Hanover;

, 7002 Arundel Mills Road, Hanover; Weis Market #119 , 1001 Twin Arch Road, Mt. Airy; and

, 1001 Twin Arch Road, Mt. Airy; and Coins Pub & Restaurant, 2820 Coastal Highway, Ocean City.

If you bought a ticket at one of these locations for the Aug. 19, drawing, check your numbers closely. The winning numbers for the drawing were 17, 19, 39, 43 and 68; the Power Ball was 13. To win $50,000, players must match four of the winning numbers plus the Power Ball. Lottery officials encourage the winners to sign the backs of their tickets immediately and keep them in safe locations. Winners have 182 days to claim the prizes in person at Lottery headquarters, located at 1800 Washington Blvd. in Baltimore.

Powerball drawings are held at 11 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays in Jacksonville, Fla., and are televised on WBAL-TV. Typically, the drawings are shown on a delay at 11:22 p.m., however with the large jackpot on the line, WBAL plans to air Wednesday’s drawing live at 11 p.m., just before the start of its newscast. Drawing videos are available at Powerball.com.

Winning numbers are always available at mdlottery.com and on your smartphone by downloading the free MD Lottery app. Powerball is offered in 44 states plus Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Tickets cost $2 each.

