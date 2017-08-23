Jurisdictional Medical Director Appointed

The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County have appointed Daniel Geary, MD FACEP, Jurisdictional Medical Director (JMD).

In the role of JMD, Dr. Geary will oversee the quality of patient care provided by the Emergency Medical Services Operational Program (EMSOP.) He will participate in and provide medical expertise in all aspects of the service which impacts medical care, including planning, development, and operations (both field and emergency medical dispatch.)

Dr. Geary is currently the Chairman of Emergency Medicine at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital. He has previously served as Medical Director of the Allegheny Valley Hospitalist Organization in Natron Heights, Pennsylvania; Medical Director of Integrated Acute Care Services at Somerset Hospital in Somerset, Pennsylvania; EMS Medical Director for the Berlin, Somerset and Myersdale Services; Interim Medical Director at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh and Director of Quality & Operations for Allegheny Health Network.

“The commissioners welcome Dr. Geary as our new Jurisdictional Medical Director,” said Commissioner President Randy Guy. “He brings a wealth of experience to the position as we seek to continue providing the finest emergency medical response and care to the citizens of St. Mary’s County.”

Dr. Geary holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Biochemistry from the University of Virginia and a Doctor of Medicine from Eastern Virginia Medical School. He completed his Residency at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, Pennsylvania.

The position of Jurisdictional Medical Director is a part time position and Dr. Geary’s appointment is effective September 5.