Prince Frederick KFC Location to Soon Feature Bold Colonel Inspired Look

Kentucky Fried Chicken franchise KBP Foods is remodeling its Prince Frederick, Maryland restaurant as part of a multi-million dollar nationwide KFC brand revamp effort.

Barry Dubin, Chief Development Officer of KBP Foods, said the company expects to invest over $40 million renovating about 200 KFCs, including their location in Prince Frederick.

The new KFC restaurant design places Colonel Sanders’ iconic image front and center. The remodeled restaurant’s exterior features sharp graphics in red and white to evoke the Colonel’s memorable white suit while alluding to striped tents, suggesting his remarkable instinct for showmanship. The interior includes family-style seating called the ‘Colonel’s table’, and a photo wall showcasing the Colonel’s legacy as one of the South’s original “celebrity chefs.”

The prominence of Colonel Sanders – a well-known personality throughout the U.S. for his famous finger lickin’ good fried chicken, delicious biscuits, and tasty sides – goes hand-in-hand with KFC’s recent efforts to refocus customers’ attention on the Colonel.

Mike Kulp, President and CEO of KBP Foods, said, “The Colonel is central to everything Kentucky Fried Chicken stands for – doing things the hard way and serving the World’s Greatest Fried Chicken. I think the Colonel would be really happy with the look of these new KFCs.” Mr. Kulp added, “KBP Foods recently acquired these restaurants and the reinvestment is long overdue. I can’t wait for the people of Prince Frederick to see their new KFC”.

The West Dares Beach Road location is set to reopen at the end of August. The drive-thru will remain open during the remodel process.

