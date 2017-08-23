Kids Fishing Tournament Scheduled for September

The Golden Beach/Patuxent Knolls Civic Association is holding its annual Kids Fishing Tournament on Sunday, September 17, 2017. at Long Point on Waterview Drive, subdivision of Golden Beach in Mechanicsville.

Registration is at 9:30 am.

The tournament is from 10 am – 12:30 pm.

Entry fee is $5 per child.

Age categories are: up to age 4, ages 5-7, ages 8-10, ages 11-13 and ages 14-16.

Kids under 12 must be chaperoned by an adult at all times. Trophies will be awarded at 12:30 pm for the longest fish, in each age category. Only fishing from the shore is permitted, for the tournament. Please bring your own rod and tackle, as we will only have a limited supply available.

Food will be available for purchase.



