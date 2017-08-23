Kids Fishing Tournament Scheduled for September

August 23, 2017

The Golden Beach/Patuxent Knolls Civic Association is holding its annual Kids Fishing Tournament on Sunday, September 17, 2017. at Long Point on Waterview Drive, subdivision of Golden Beach in Mechanicsville.

  • Registration is at 9:30 am.
  • The tournament is from 10 am – 12:30 pm.
  • Entry fee is $5 per child.
  • Age categories are: up to age 4, ages 5-7, ages 8-10, ages 11-13 and ages 14-16.

Kids under 12 must be chaperoned by an adult at all times. Trophies will be awarded at 12:30 pm for the longest fish, in each age category. Only fishing from the shore is permitted, for the tournament. Please bring your own rod and tackle, as we will only have a limited supply available.

Food will be available for purchase.

