Kids Fishing Tournament Scheduled for September

The Golden Beach/Patuxent Knolls Civic Association is holding its annual Kids Fishing Tournament on Sunday, September 17, 2017. at Long Point on Waterview Drive, subdivision of Golden Beach in Mechanicsville.
- Registration is at 9:30 am.
- The tournament is from 10 am – 12:30 pm.
- Entry fee is $5 per child.
- Age categories are: up to age 4, ages 5-7, ages 8-10, ages 11-13 and ages 14-16.
Kids under 12 must be chaperoned by an adult at all times. Trophies will be awarded at 12:30 pm for the longest fish, in each age category. Only fishing from the shore is permitted, for the tournament. Please bring your own rod and tackle, as we will only have a limited supply available.
Food will be available for purchase.