Back to School Anti-Bullying/Drug Prevention Event to be Held

On September 3, 2017 the 1st Annual Back to School Anti-Bullying/Drug Prevention Kick-Off! will be held at Chancellors Run Regional Park, in Great Mills.

We will have the following:

Free food and supplies for the kids (While it last)

3 on 3 basketball games

Lots of activities/games for the kids

Free giveaways (shoes for school)

Kidness Rock Table

Speakers Anti-Bullying/Drug Prevention

Music by DJ Big Tommy

The Sheriff department will be there to speak to the kids about D.A.R.E. and drug prevention.

Note: The Fire Department will also be there spraying the kids with water, so please be sure to bring a towel and extra clothes for your kids!

Come on out and lets have a good time!

Donations can be dropped off at the Sprint Store in Wildewood Shopping Center!



