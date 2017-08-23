Back to School Anti-Bullying/Drug Prevention Event to be Held

August 23, 2017

On September 3, 2017 the 1st Annual Back to School Anti-Bullying/Drug Prevention Kick-Off! will be held at Chancellors Run Regional Park, in Great Mills.

We will have the following:

  • Free food and supplies for the kids (While it last)
  • 3 on 3 basketball games
  • Lots of activities/games for the kids
  • Free giveaways (shoes for school)
  • Kidness Rock Table
  • Speakers Anti-Bullying/Drug Prevention
  • Music by DJ Big Tommy

The Sheriff department will be there to speak to the kids about D.A.R.E. and drug prevention.

Note: The Fire Department will also be there spraying the kids with water, so please be sure to bring a towel and extra clothes for your kids!

Come on out and lets have a good time!

Donations can be dropped off at the Sprint Store in Wildewood Shopping Center!

