September Events at College of Southern Maryland

CSM Closed for Labor Day. Sept. 2-4, College of Southern Maryland, all campuses. CSM will be closed for Labor Day. Visit http://www.csmd.edu/calendar/.

CSM Tony Hungerford Memorial Art Gallery: Un-easement, Recent Works by Rachel Schechtman. Sept. 5-28, College of Southern Maryland, Fine Arts Center, Tony Hungerford Memorial Art Gallery, 8730 Mitchell Road, La Plata. The gallery is open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. www.csmd.edu/Arts.

CSM Open House at Center for Trades and Energy Training. 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Sept. 16 and every third Saturday of the month through December, College of Southern Maryland, Regional Hughesville Campus, Center for Trades and Energy Training (CT Building), 6170 Hughesville Station Place, Hughesville. Area residents are invited to visit CSM newest campus and learn more about programs offered there. Free. Call 301-539-4730 or visit www.csmd.edu/about/locations/center-for-trades-and-energy-training/ .

CSM Transfer Fair. 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Sept. 18, College of Southern Maryland, Prince Frederick Campus, Building B, Multipurpose Room, 115 J.W. Williams Road, Prince Frederick. CSM students can meet representatives from a variety of colleges and universities, explore college majors, degree programs and meet with CSM faculty to gather information about planning the next step in their education. Call 443-550-6026 or visit www.csmd.edu/student-services/advising/transfer-services/outgoing-transfer-students/.

CSM Transfer Fair. 1:30-3:30 p.m., Sept. 19, College of Southern Maryland, Leonardtown Campus, Building D, Wellness and Aquatic Center Lobby, 22950 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown. CSM students can meet representatives from a variety of colleges and universities, explore college majors, degree programs and meet with CSM faculty to gather information about planning the next step in their education. Call 240-725-5320 or visit www.csmd.edu/student-services/advising/transfer-services/outgoing-transfer-students/.

CSM Transfer Fair. 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Sept. 21, College of Southern Maryland, La Plata Campus, Center for Business and Industry (BI Building), Room 113/113E, 8730 Mitchell Road, La Plata. CSM students can meet representatives from a variety of colleges and universities, explore college majors, degree programs and meet with CSM faculty to gather information about planning the next step in their education. Call 301-934-7574 or visit www.csmd.edu/student-services/advising/transfer-services/outgoing-transfer-students/.

CSM Main Stage Theatre: “The Voice of the Prairie.” 7:30 p.m. Sept. 21 and 28; 8 p.m. Sept. 22, 23 and 29; 2 p.m. Sept. 30. College of Southern Maryland, La Plata Campus, Fine Arts (FA) Building, Theatre, 8730 Mitchell Road, La Plata. The play by John Olive begins in the early 1890s, a time when itinerant story tellers are the voices of the prairie. The play goes on to tell the story of some of those story tellers. $15 adults, $12 military/seniors/youth.

Nonprofit Community Networking Fair. 1-3 p.m., Sept. 22, College of Southern Maryland, La Plata Campus, Center for Business and Industry (BI Building), Room 113/113E, 8730 Mitchell Road, La Plata. The Nonprofit Institute at CSM is partnering with Charles County Public Library to offer a Nonprofit Community Networking Fair. This is a chance for local nonprofit organizations to learn about available resources in the community. Free. No registration required. Cara Fogarty, 301-659-3182 or cfogarty@csmd.edu.

