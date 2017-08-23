Maryland Lighthouse Challenge Celebrates 11th Anniversary

Drum Point and Cove Point Lighthouses are among the ten participants!

Lighthouse lovers are invited to take the challenge and visit ten lighthouses in two days! Plans are underway for the 11th Annual Maryland Lighthouse Challenge on September 16 and 17 from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Visit www.cheslights.org for directions and complete details. The Drum Point Lighthouse will close at 4 p.m. on Saturday, September 16, however participants can still see the lighthouse and receive their stamp.

Visit Maryland’s historic lighthouses at some of the most beautiful spots in the state and see Concord Point, Seven Foot Knoll, Lightship Chesapeake, Hooper Strait, Choptank River Replica, Drum Point, Cove Point, Piney Point, Point Lookout and Fort Washington Lighthouses.

This driving tour includes seeing two of these jewels in Calvert County. Upon arriving at the Drum Point Lighthouse, visit the Museum Store with lots of new lighthouse items including a custom box of notecards, pins, patches, and ornaments. Hop on a shuttle bus from the Calvert Marine Museum to the Cove Point Lighthouse, located just 5 miles north – 3500 Lighthouse Boulevard. Parking is limited at Cove Point and available for handicapped guests only. On both days, buses begin running at 8 a.m. with the last one departing at 5:30 p.m.

Challengers receive a complimentary souvenir at each location. Visit all ten lighthouses and proclaim “you’ve seen the lights!” and receive a “special” souvenir.

For more information about the Maryland Lighthouse Challenge, contact Karen Rosage at 410-437-0741 or email challenge@cheslights.org.