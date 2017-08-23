Missing Person – St. Mary’s County – 18-Year-Old Female

Maria Esther Ortiz Garay was last seen July 15, 2017 in the Lexington Park area. She has a scar on her right cheek and left arm, in addition to three earrings in each year.

Age: 18

Height: 4’09”

Weight: 125 lbs.

Black Hair

Brown Eyes

Anyone with information is asked to contact Corporal Ruest at 301-475-4200, ext. *2297.

