Waldorf Man Charged with Reckless Endangerment After Shooting

On Saturday, August 19, 2017, at approximately 1:35 a.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Leonardtown Road at St. Charles Parkway, in Waldorf, for the report of a subject firing a handgun into the air.

Officers observed a subject matching the description, as well as a handgun on the grass where he was standing.

The witness positively identified the subject as the one firing the handgun. The suspect was identified as Carlton Adolph Alexander Mackall, 22, of Waldorf, who was arrested and charged with unlawfully carrying a handgun, reckless endangerment, illegal possession of a firearm, and firearm possession with a felony conviction.

PFC D. Walker is investigating.







