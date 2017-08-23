US Marshals Arrest Man in Temple Hills, Wanted for Murder in New Jersey

August 23, 2017

On August 22, 2017, members of the U.S. Marshal’s Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force located and arrested Lisandro P Ortiz-Landaverde, 20, at an address in the 5200 block of Temple Hill Road in the Temple Hills community in Prince George’s County.

Ortiz-Landaverde was wanted on an open warrant through New Jersey for Homicide.

During the course of the investigation, Investigators located a second occupant, Erlin Antonio Castro-Fuentes. While contact was made with Castro-Fuentes, 19, a brown Intratec Model AB-10 9mm Pistol, ammunition, an extended magazine (maximum capacity of over twenty rounds) and miscellaneous drug paraphernalia were observed and recovered in close proximity to Castro-Fuentes.  Investigators from the Maryland State Police/ATF Firearms Task Force were contacted and responded to the scene to assume the investigation.

Investigators from the Task Force assumed custody of Castro-Fuentes.  He was taken to the Maryland State Police College Park Barrack for processing.  Further investigation revealed that Castro-Fuentes is prohibited from possessing regulated firearms due to being under the age of 21.  The Intratec AB-10 is similar to a “Tec-9” assault pistol, which is a banned assault pistol in the Maryland.

Castro-Fuentes was transported to the Hyattsville Department of Corrections and charged with assault weapon roster violation and illegal possession of a firearm. Additional charges are pending a review with the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Anyone having information pertaining to any criminal investigations and/or firearms trafficking, are urged to contact Lt. Jeffery S. Jones with the Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division, Firearms Enforcement Section at 1-800-525-5555.

