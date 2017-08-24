DC Man Arrested for Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana in Waldorf

On Wednesday, August 16, 2017, at approximately 12:15 a.m., an officer from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office was conducting a patrol check on foot in the 4100 block of Falcon Place in Waldorf when he observed an occupied vehicle parked with its lights on.
As the officer approached the vehicle, he observed the occupant using marijuana. Further investigation revealed the suspect was in possession of marijuana and property that indicated an intent to distribute.
Jeremiah Terrell Bryant, 18, of Washington, DC, was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana over 10 grams and possession with the intent to distribute.
Pfc. G. Cook investigated.
why is this even news???
LEAVE THE POT HEADS ALONE!!!
I know we will get the normal “waste of time” and “don’t they have anything better to do” but this case is legitimate in my opinion. He is 18 and in no way should he be possessing or selling weed. If he was selling shots of Jack Daniels to his underage buddies on the street he would be in just as much trouble. Hell if he was selling large quantities of soda without the proper licenses he is breaking the law. Kids like him just give the anti weed people fuel for their fight against legalization. Just ignoring the laws will not help anyone in the campaign to legalize.
He should also be charged with tampering with evidence since he was smoking it!
A dope selling dope. What a life you have made for yourself. Your parents must be so proud.