DC Man Arrested for Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana in Waldorf

On Wednesday, August 16, 2017, at approximately 12:15 a.m., an officer from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office was conducting a patrol check on foot in the 4100 block of Falcon Place in Waldorf when he observed an occupied vehicle parked with its lights on.

As the officer approached the vehicle, he observed the occupant using marijuana. Further investigation revealed the suspect was in possession of marijuana and property that indicated an intent to distribute.

Jeremiah Terrell Bryant, 18, of Washington, DC, was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana over 10 grams and possession with the intent to distribute.

Pfc. G. Cook investigated.

