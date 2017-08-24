Pizza Delivery Man Robbed at Gunpoint in Lexington Park

On Monday, August 21, 2017, at approximately 8:30 p.m., deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office patrol division responded to Queen Anne Park Apartment Complex in Lexington Park for an armed robbery of a pizza delivery driver.

The suspects were described as three teenage black males in masks. A handgun was used in the robbery and the suspects fled on foot from the area.

Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division are continuing the investigation. Anyone with information about this robbery is asked to contact Corporal Teague at 301-475-4200, ext.*8128 or by email, Trevor.Teague@stmarysmd.com.



