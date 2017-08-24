UPDATE: Lexington Park Man Arrested at Drug Raid on St. Lo Place

UPDATE 8/26/2017 – St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Press Release: The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Vice Narcotics Division received complaints about drug activity at a residence on St. Lo Place in Lexington Park. As a result of the investigation, a search and seizure warrant was obtained for the residence.

The search and seizure warrant was executed on August 17, 2017 with the assistance of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Services Team, and Sheriff’s Office K-9 resulting in the recovery of a large quantity of suspected cocaine, Alprazolam pills, Oxycodone pills, US currency, and digital scales and packing material indicative of drug distribution.

Three Pit Bulls were removed from the residence by Animal Control due to the improper shelter. One of the dog’s choke collar was so tight it was embedded into his neck.

Charles Alexander Plater, 31, of, Lexington Park, was arrested and charged with possession of cocaine. Additional charges are pending a review with State’s Attorney Richard D. Fritz.

