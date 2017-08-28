Prince Frederick Woman Arrested for Child Abuse

On August 10, 2017, police responded to a trailer on Hallowing Point Rd, in Prince Frederick, for a report of child abuse.
Detective Jernigam from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office and a Child Protective Services Worker from the county responded to the trailer after they received complaints that a 3-year-old boy had visible marks on his body. The complaints came from the child’s teachers at the Head Start program.
The child had marks on his chest, back, and legs that appeared to have been made by a thin cord of some type. The child’s speech and language is delayed, and he was only able to indicate his mom was mad.
Police made contact with the child’s mother, identified as Rocla Aceneth Tovar Calderon, 40, of Prince Frederick.
The Child Protective Services Worker explained that she could not hit the child with cords and leave marks. Calderon repeatedly indicated that she cannot control his behavior, citing examples of him urinating in a basket full of clean laundry, and on the blankets on her bed. While speaking with Calderon, the child grabbed an empty water bottle, urinated inside it, and placed it on the floor near the front door. Calderon made no attempts to stop this behavior, and rather indicated that it was another example of not being able to control him “because he’s 3”.
Police described the residence as “extremely unkempt, with old food on the floor, tables, chairs, and counters. Insects were visible flying around the residence, crawling on the counters and floors. Ms. Calderon apologized for the mess and stated that it is Thursday which is her day to clean.”
The Child Protective Services Worker prepared a safety plan for Calderon, which was signed by both parties, indicating that she was not allowed to hit the child with any objects. The plan also indicated that in-home services would be provided by CPS to assist Calderon with the child’s behavior and with cleaning her home so that it is sanitary.
Rocla Aceneth Tovar Calderon, was arrested and charged with assault, and child abuse, she posted a $10,000 bail and was released. Calderon has a preliminary court date on September 22, 2017, in Calvert District Court.
Really?? I’d like to slap the shiat out of you so hard that it hurts my bare hands.
This loser needs to be sterilized right now. I am sick of my tax dollars going to pay for this type of crap!
she needs to be beat the same way she has beat her son
Please take some patenting classes. The trouble you’re having is because you are not teaching the child the way he needs to be taught. You will have to put more work in to raise him well. Do you really love him? Then do the work….
POS
he apparently has a learning disability since he cannot speak, but yet she continues to hit him, what is wrong with her, he probably has a behavior issue cause she hits him no matter what. POS, she doesn’t deserve children, Now CPS is going to give her help in cleaning her house. That kid could be dead before her hearing. You don’t think she will be taking it out on the child.
Looks like she may have tried to eat him, so there may have been some bite marks too! She was just hongrey!
WTH? This bitch beats a child who has obvious problems of some type and she gets $10,000 bail ONLY?
I’d like to ask the commissioner WHY she was let her out so cheaply!
As fer her…Karma will come around one day.
Posted a $10,000 bond? How? If that place was as bad as described where’d she come up with the $10K or the $1K to pay the bondsmen?
I just want to say Thank You to the teacher that noticed something and did something about it. I hope this little boy gets the help that he needs. If he is always yelled at and has to live in a pig stye, he knows nothing else. He needs someone to take care of him the correct way. I hope they removed him from his awful POS mom.
so CPS are housekeepers now too??? when the hell did that happen? Are they going to babysit the child and raise him for her too? and I’m sorry, you only clean your house on Thursdays? with a child? REALLY????
Am I the only one that sees the insanity of this?
I have no idea why the child would have such delayed development…
so she gets to keep him as long as she doesnt hit him really GRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRR
This story makes me so sad. This poor 3 year old child has to suffer so much because he has a mother who probably can’t even feel love for him. Where is his father, his grandparents? Aren’t there others in his life who can see what is happening and are willing to step in here and help?
This poor kid doesn’t stand a chance at a good life when the only one who cares about him is a Child Protective Service Worker who has to write a “safety plan” for the mother.
I can not believe that she is going to get her child back! What is wrong with people today? That child needs to be removed for good. She has no problem telling the cops what she did and how she beat her child. What kind of POS is she? She needs the exact same thing done to her that she is doing to her own child!
This is beyond awful. Just think of the mental abuse this baby goes through daily. So she normally hits him with her hand or shoe because that’s ok. She needs to be beat and this child placed in a loving environment.